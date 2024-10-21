New Brunswickers head to the polls to vote in provincial election

New Brunswickers will cast their votes today in what is predicted to be a tight provincial election.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is seeking a third term as premier. Higgs secured a majority government in the last provincial election in 2020.

The Liberals are led by Susan Holt, who would become the province’s first female premier, if elected.

The Greens are led by David Coon, who has led the party since 2012.

At dissolution, the PCs held 25 seats in the 49-seat legislature. The Liberals held 16 seats while the Greens held three. There was also one independent seat and four vacancies.

Here is a list of all 49 electoral districts and the candidates running in each one.

Polls throughout the province opened at 10 a.m. They close at 8 p.m. local time.

A full list of polling stations can be found on the Elections New Brunswick website.

