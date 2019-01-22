

CTV Atlantic





The impact of a powerful weekend storm was still being felt in parts of the Maritimes Tuesday.

The system brought heavy rain, wind and snow to the region Sunday and Monday, leading to hazardous road conditions.

Some schools were closed for a second day in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick as crews continued to clear the roads of ice and snow Tuesday.

Saint John was hit particularly hard by the storm, which left streets and sidewalks slick with ice, and many roads flooded. Transit services were suspended Monday and tow trucks were being used to move stranded cars before they froze in place.

Buses were running again Tuesday, but some routes were suspended due to icy road conditions.

The weather also left some of Canada’s top figure skaters stranded in the city after the National Skating Championships wrapped up, as many flights were cancelled.

Weather statements remain in place for much of Atlantic Canada.Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rains for parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. It says the system could move in Wednesday and will bring rain, snow and strong winds.