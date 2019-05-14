

CTV Atlantic





If you’re a technophobe, or just not very savvy, you might want to start preparing for the big day when New Brunswick takes a great leap forward.

Starting August 13, 2020, New Brunswick residents will need to dial 10 digits – the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number – for all local calls.

The change is being made to pave the way for a new area code – 428 – that will be unveiled in the province starting in November 2020.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) made the decision to add the new area code because the 506 area code is nearing capacity.

"Most regions in Canada have already transitioned to local 10-digit dialing and we are confident these changes will be seamless for residents and businesses in New Brunswick,” said Edward Antecol, General Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator. “In order to ensure a successful transition, we recommend that people start reprogramming their equipment for 10-digit local dialing now, as most telecommunications companies are already able to support 10-digit dialed calls. By adopting 10-digit dialing early, residents and businesses will be well-prepared by August 2020.”

To prepare for 10-digit dialing, residents will have to change all pre-programmed numbers and add 506 on all equipment that dials a phone number.