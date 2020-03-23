HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, but Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, has a request for passengers on a Westjet flight that flew from Toronto to Moncton last Monday.

Russell said one of the passengers on that flight is a woman from Prince Edward Island who is confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Westjet Flight 3456 left Toronto at 8:35 a.m. last Monday and arrived in Moncton at 12:05 p.m.

"All passengers on that flight are being asked to self-isolate," Russell said at a news conference in Fredericton on Monday afternoon.

This is developing story. It will be updated soon.