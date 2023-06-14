New bylaw regulates tree cutting within Dieppe, N.B.

The first of its kind in Atlantic Canada, Dieppe, N.B., has passed a new bylaw to help protect trees in the city.

“We want to make sure that any tree cutting is done for a good reason and is assessed by a professional beforehand,” said Alexandre Truchon-Savard, director for environmental management.

City council voted Monday to pass the new bylaw. It requires anyone within the urban perimeter wanting to cut a tree larger than 10 cm in diameter to get a permit from the city. The same goes for private property.

Mayor Yvon Lapierre says it will bring the city closer to its “eco-responsible goals.”

“Every tree in Dieppe is important, no matter where it’s located,” Lapierre said in a release. “We’re embarking on a major shift towards a change in behaviour aimed at protecting our natural resources.”

Officials say that property owners who cut down trees without permission or do not plant replacement trees will be ticketed under the new bylaw.

“It changes the views that we look at the trees,” said Truchon-Savard.

“We really want people to think twice before they cut a tree, so make sure that we are all on the same page in terms of protecting the green landscape and also preventing heat stroke and that type of stuff and also the biodiversity.”

There are several key points surrounding the new bylaw including permit requirements, tree study and recommendations, replacement of trees, minimum planting requirements and protective measures.

The city says that this bylaw is the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada with no other community appearing to have a bylaw that governs trees on private property.

“If I want to build a garage in my yard and then the only option is to cut down the tree, then there’s going to be a replacement in some form or another,” said Truchon-Savard.

“Any new housing unit, any new commercial or industrial space that is created has to have a compensation or a tree planted and then if bigger trees, healthy trees are cut, there’s a compensation added to that.”

The hope is that other Atlantic communities will follow Dieppe’s lead and learn from its process.

More information about the new tree bylaw can be found here: dieppe.ca/trees