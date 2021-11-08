New Canada-U.S. border rules help open up travel

DARTMOUTH, N.S. -

During non-COVID-19 times, this would be the time of year when Jeannette Street would normally pack up and head to Florida.

"I would already be down there," said Street. "And I would be so excited. I spent between five and six months (there) every year for the last 10 years."

Now with the Canada-U.S.border opening up for fully vaccinated Canadians, Street says she will be Florida-bound in January.

"I feel good. I love the sun and I love the beach," said Street. "And I feel that I can stay safe down there as well as I can here."

Christina Schettino-Irish, originally from Halifax, now lives in North Carolina. Recently she enjoyed a long-awaited, emotional reunion with her father who visited from Nova Scotia.

"He had not seen me in over two years," said Schettino-Irish. "My mom had passed away. My dad and stepmom are in Canada and had not seen him in a long time. It was really hard."

With border restrictions easing, another visit will likely happen soon to make up for lost time.

"So we can reunite for all the time that we have missed each other," said Schettino-Irish.

One drawback for visitors to the United States is that they will need to pay for a COVID-19 test and produce the negative result at the border before returning to Canada.

"All of these policies are being actively looked at the moment. And one of the key ones is, what testing measure should be in place for people taking shorter trips," said Canada's chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

The COVID-19 test needed to re-enter Canada also costs money.

"They set up the rules for us and we are there to apply those rules," said Erik Paradis from the Canada Border Services Agency. "For the moment, those rules still exist and the test need to be taken before entering Canada."

These rules applied to Schettino-Irish's father last week before returning to Canada.

"If it's not time-stamped at the right time, you get denied and you would have to remain here," said Schettino-Irish. "And then you get a COVID test within 72 hours to go again."

Given how much she has missed her family, Schettino-Irish said these rules are worth it.