

By Olivia Blackmore, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Jihan Estrella and her husband Jeno Rigor, who recently immigrated from the Philippines, praised their new home as they waited to celebrate their first Canada Day atop of Citadel Hill in Halifax.

"We don't feel like we're missing home that much because people are just so friendly," said Estrella, 34.

Crowds gathered at the top of the historic site to watch the Royal Canadian Artillery fire the traditional 21-gun salute at noon in honour of Canada Day.

Spectators from all over the world were in attendance and people speaking Italian, Spanish and French could be heard.

The canon's blast roared over the city like thunder.

Lieutenant Colonel Doug Gallant, who is the first commanding officer of the field artillery regiment in Halifax, said it warmed his heart to see so many people show up for the event.

"We have a strong rich history, our unit can trace its history back over 200 years," Gallant said.

"So we are in one sense a demonstration of living history, not only of Canada but the province of Nova Scotia."

For Estrella and Rigor, living in Canada has improved their lives.

"Everything here is cleaner, the buses are better and, well, it's more expensive here and we're still adjusting to it," Rigor said. "But the medical treatment and free medication is really an improvement for us."

The couple said they are looking forward to being in Canada for many years to come.