New cat room campaign aims to help more animals in need

One of the largest animal shelters in Atlantic Canada is looking to expand one of its spaces in order to help even more animals in need.

With help from the community and other grants, People for Animal Wellbeing, located in Moncton, N.B., is hoping to completely renovate one of its cat rooms at the current shelter.

“There’s definitely a need in the community,” said executive director Heather Smith. “We have a waiting list of people waiting to surrender animals right now. So we’re there, we’re going to help them. We just need to make sure that we have the appropriate space and resources to do so.”

Smith pointed out that “nobody wants to see an animal on the street.”

“Everyone wants to help, but not everyone knows how to help or is capable, so that’s why we’re here,” she said. “They call us and we’re here to help the community.”

The entire renovation comes with a $60,000 price tag. It will see new kennels and ventilation, a bigger open space for the cats, and a new accessible visiting area for future adopters.

“The new kennel system is about $10,000 and it’s Canadian-made,” explained Stacey Picard, the social media manager at People for Animal Wellbeing. “It’s going to be easier to clean. There’s going to be port holes in them so the cats can roam in the kennels. It’s going to be a lot better and it’s also going to triple our cat-pacity as well.”

The cat room campaign wraps up later this week and Picard says renovations are set to start early next year.

“Hopefully it’ll be all set for the spring when intake on cats go up again,” said Picard. “It gets hot and warm and cats go outside, and they roam and they’re not spayed or neutered and than they end up having babies and babies and more babies.”

She says overall this proposed new space will make for happier and healthier cats.

“Right now it’s one or two cats per kennel, depending if they get along with other cats -- so instead of being a vertical space, it’s going to be a horizontal space,” she said. “That’s how it’s going to triple the capacity.”

On average, the shelter adopts out about 900 cats a year.

“We try to make the adoption process really friendly for the adopters,” said Smith. “You make an appointment, you come in, you meet with an adoption councillor, they’ll go through a questionnaire with you that’ll ask about your family, your lifestyle, what you’re looking for in a pet, and than they’ll try to help you meet animals who would be a good match for you.”

She says for those who do find a good match, they can take their new fur baby home that day.