New commercial whelk fishery to open in eastern Nova Scotia

A new commercial Whelk fishery that will officially start in the spring of 2024 was announced Friday outside Louisbourg Seafood facilities in Louisbourg, N.S.

“It's a big deal and it means we will have stability going forward,” said Al MacLean, senior operations manager for Louisbourg Seafoods.

Whelk is a large sea snail that is harvested in deep waters and generally exported to Asia.

The goal is to increase the availability and quality of seafood in international markets, while creating jobs here at home.

“We have 65 people working here today and they'll work for three-and-a-half to four months beyond what their normal work period was and we hope in the future that we see that grow. We can see allocations to Louisbourg grow and our production staff grow along with it,” said MacLean.

There is currently an exploratory fishery for whelk in Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization area, but that will transition to a commercial fishery next year.

“It's all about coastal development and about expanding the fishery where we can. The number one export in Nova Scotia is seafood. This is going to add to that,” said Mike Kelloway, Nova Scotia Liberal MP.

Decisions on licensing, access allocation, fishing effort controls and other management still need to be made before the fishery opens.

“There will be a process. DFO will be working with fishers, working with industry to determine licensing and quota and that's to come,” said Kelloway.

Equipment had to be upgraded on board vessels and facilities owned by Louisbourg Seafoods in order to process whelk and get it ready to be shipped.

“Our whelk are cooked and frozen in shell. They're boxed and then shipped to Asia and normally goes into the buffet market,” said MacLean.

Whelk sells for roughly $5.25 US per kg.

