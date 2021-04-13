DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- A new community garden in Dartmouth, N.S. is feeding the body and soul, but the project can’t function without funding.

As the cost of food continues to rise, neighbours of Landrace Crescent Park saw a need for a community garden so they can grow food.

“We had available green space, so we approached the city and we were able to get the approval from them to put in a community garden,” says Robert Howlett.

There are nine plots available for rent, some of which will be accessible for people who have mobility issues.

“They’ll be able to come down and grab whatever they want for their dinner tonight, or to help us garden, weed and maintain those plots,” Howlett says. “They’re able to grow whatever they’d like there for their own purpose.”

The goal is to extend the garden to meet the needs of the community. The group is selling rain barrels as a fundraiser, the proceeds will go towards infrastructure and future development of the garden.

Organizer Lindsay Benoit said having the skills to be able to plant and grow your own food is the way of the future.

“We know food costs are rising and people are trying to take their health, their wellness, into their own hands," she says. “Being able to show youth and younger children that this is how you can garden, this is how you can feed your family, it’s important and we’re happy to be able to do that here.”