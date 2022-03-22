New COVID-19 reality: Nova Scotians adjust to eased restrictions

HALIFAX -

A new COVID-19 reality is setting in for Nova Scotia. Restrictions have been eased dramatically and masking for the most part is no longer required, but many are still wearing masks as this period of adjustment continues.

Ross Tulloch enjoyed his lunch hour on Tuesday afternoon without wearing a mask, but in the back of his mind he said he was conflicted.

“I find I am really torn,” he said.

Tulloch added he is happy COVID-19 restrictions are now lifted in Nova Scotia. However, after two years of always wearing a mask he is finding it hard to break the habit.

“I don’t feel it is socially acceptable to take it off.”

It is a major pivot for the entire province. Police no longer have public health directives to enforce.

Halifax Regional Police Constable Nicolas Gagnon said the best way for people to know if they are doing the right thing, is to simply follow the rules of public health.

“We want to remind people that some businesses and organizations, out of an abundance of caution, may have their own requirements in place," said Cst. Gagnon. "People need to be mindful of these and make their own determinations.”

Customers in John Follett’s taxi are notrequired to wear a mask.

“But everybody that gets in my cab is wearing a mask," said Follett. "At least 95 per cent still.”

At One of a Kind Furniture in Dartmouth, owner Ron Rufenacht said the store is mask-free but the choice lieswith each individual customer.

“The customer has to be safe and the staff has to be safe,” said Rufenacht.

Pharmacist Jamie Flynn's masking requirement was basically made for him.

“Our pharmacy association recommended that we maintain masking for patience and for staff here,” said Flynn.

Ross Tulloch believes Nova Scotians have earned these new health rules based on doing things the right way over the past two years.

“I am relieved," he added. "I am down on the waterfront andsee the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic is open. Isee a lot more people are around and I am feeling positive about the spring and the summer.”

Tulloch also saidit is a giant step forward towards normalcy.