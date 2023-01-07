New COVID-19 sub-variant identified in Nova Scotia

The last few days have been difficult and nerve-wracking for Alicia Layes as she makes rounds to the intensive care unit to see her grandfather. After learning that there is a new sub-variant in Nova Scotia, she’s been feeling even more scared.

Layes is a health-care worker in a long-term care facility in Antigonish who is surrounded by immunocompromised people on a daily basis. She says adding another variant to worry about is overwhelming.

“It’s exhausting having to worry about where you’re going [and] what you’re touching. Dragging it into long-term care was my biggest fear,” said Layes.

XBB. 1.5 is an omicron variant that spreads very quickly. Nova Scotia Health and Wellness confirmed two cases of the sub-variant also known as Kraken.

While Canada has not seen a surge of the Kraken variant, epidemiologist and cardiologist Dr. Christopher Labos said it’s important to remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

“We cannot close our eyes to what’s happening,” he said.

Experts say that as of now, vaccines and boosters should help prevent serious illnesses caused by Kraken.

“If you get the bivalent booster that also has protection against some of the Omicron sub-variants, that is going to help against this too,” said Dr. Labos.

Nova Scotia Health has additional clinics open this weekend for COVID-19 testing. The province is also encouraging every household to have at least one testing kit at home.