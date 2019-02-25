

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's NDP leader has quit, after the party decided over the weekend to hold a leadership convention to replace her.

Jennifer McKenzie issued a statement saying her resignation is effective immediately.

Her party failed to win any seats in last fall's provincial election, and she herself came third in her own Saint John, N.B., riding.

McKenzie says even though the election results were disappointing, she was grateful to run a full slate of 49 candidates and that over half of them were women.

She had been leader of the party since August 2017, and the party says a leadership convention will be held within the next six months.

The NDP leader in Newfoundland and Labrador, Gerry Rogers, also stepped down this month, saying she could not commit to four more years in that province's House of Assembly.

New Brunswick Liberals have a leadership convention set for June 22 in Saint John.