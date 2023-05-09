New development brings dramatic changes to Halifax waterfront
Tourism marketing manager Giacomo Bruno said, if you take a look around the Halifax waterfront, changes are evident.
“This area is not obviously what it was years ago,” said Bruno, Marketing Manager at Ambassatours.
In the 1970s, the waterfront featured a vista of parking lots, government wharves, warehouses and massive industrial buildings.
“It has changed,” said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. “It has changed because of the historic preservation of historic properties years ago. Because of the addition of Bishop’s Landing.”
Savage points to the relatively new Queens Mark development as a game changer. Down the street, another project is being built on a site that used to house massive Cunard oil tanks.
When completed, Savage said it will result in a modernized and revitalized waterfront area.
“It’s a gathering place,” said Savage.
According to Bruno, when the work is completed, the upgraded waterfront will give tourist operators, the best chance to succeed going forward.
“I think anyone starting, or operating a business on the waterfront, needs easy points of access,” said Bruno.
Bruno added, it’s an overall boost-in-the-making for a city that relies on tourism dollars to help drive the economy.
