New disaster debris management plan for Cape Breton Regional Municipality will help with weather-related events

Nova Scotia has announced more than $160,000 in funding to help the Cape Breton Regional Municipality develop a disaster debris management plan.

The plan will help with cleanup and disposing of debris following climate change-related storms, wildfires and flash floods.

“We know from our climate risk assessment that we will experience more climate events, which means our communities need to be prepared, proactive and resilient,” said Timothy Halman, minister of Environment and Climate Change, in a news release Friday.

“When these events strike, we all want our lives and our communities to return to normal as fast as possible. A debris management plan helps speed up the return to normalcy, reduces impacts to people and our environment, protects human health and minimizes the impacts after an event.”

The money is coming from the Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund, which will also include restoring and protecting ecosystems that protect natural habitats and wildlife, as well as educating the public about how to manage the debris.

