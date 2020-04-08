HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a newly-licensed driver who was allegedly caught driving at high speeds Wednesday morning.

At 1:33 a.m., police spotted a white Mercedes Sedan driving at high speeds on Quinpool Road, near Harvard Street, in Halifax.

Using radar, police clocked the vehicle at 103 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone.

The 19-year-old woman was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for operating a motor vehicle after midnight and stunting.

Her driver's licence was also suspended for one week and the vehicle was seized.

A stunting charge is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.