New emergency overnight shelter opening in Dartmouth next month
A new emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness is set to open in Dartmouth, N.S., next month.
Funding for the shelter is coming from the Nova Scotia government. Christ Church and 902 Man Up, a non-profit volunteer organization, are partnering up to run the facility.
The province says the shelter, which will open at 61 Dundas St. in early December, will provide 20 beds for men and operate as an evening and overnight shelter only.
The province held a community consultation session on Sunday. In response to concerns raised at the session, the new shelter will:
- have perimeter security
- set closing hours
- provide contact information for community members
The new Dartmouth shelter is in addition to another emergency overnight shelter that opened on North Park Street in Halifax last month.
Initially, the Halifax shelter provided 25 beds for all genders, and replaced the temporary shelter at the Brunswick Street Mission. The location now has 25 assigned beds and 15 emergency overnight beds, for a total of 40 beds.
According to the Homeless Hub, there are almost 600 people experiencing homelessness in the Halifax area.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
BREAKING | Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
WATCH LIVE | Ambassador Bridge blockade escalated economic threat from 'Freedom Convoy': Freeland
Four days before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government invoked the Emergencies Act to clear last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' blockades, a key White House official made it clear the United States wanted Canada to get the situation under control, a public inquiry heard Thursday.
Supreme Court of Canada rejects appeals by four men convicted of child sex offences
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an appeal from four men convicted of child sex offences, all of whom cited police entrapment as grounds to dismiss their cases.
Canadian pediatricians ditch toddler screen time limits in new guidance
The Canadian Paediatric Society has ditched setting firm time limits for screen use among toddlers and preschoolers, encouraging instead that parents prioritize educational, interactive and age-appropriate material.
DEVELOPING | 'No survivors have been located': 3 believed dead in B.C. float plane crash
Three people are believed dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.
Croatia takes note of Canada coach John Herdman's post-game comment at World Cup
An emotional John Herdman has apparently given Croatia some bulletin-board material ahead of its World Cup showdown with Canada on Sunday.
Iranian soccer player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny
Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Ontario man's 'urgent' heart surgery cancelled indefinitely because of hospital bed shortage
An Ontario man in 'urgent' need of heart surgery after a 45-day COVID-related coma has had his procedure cancelled indefinitely because of a hospital bed shortage in the province, his wife says.
-
Fireworks ban and increased fines likely coming for Brampton
Brampton residents might not be able to set off personal fireworks for holidays anymore after a motion to ban them was unanimously passed following increased complaints of excessive noise.
Calgary
-
Alberta to deliver update on whether province still on track for $13B surplus
Albertans are to get an update on whether the province is still on track to record a $13-billion surplus in this year’s budget.
-
Parking ticket? Pay it with a toy! Toys for Tickets returns to Alberta
An annual campaign that lets those who have received parking tickets at Alberta Heath Services lots pay them with a toy is returning this year.
-
Alberta residential schools digitally preserved in University of Calgary project
Three Alberta residential school sites have been recreated in 3D for a digital preservation project through the University of Calgary.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M. | Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Jean Coutu pharmacies experiencing network outage across Quebec
Some Jean Coutu pharmacies across Quebec are experiencing a major network outage.
-
Alleged Chinese spy working for Hydro-Québec seeking bail
A former employee of Quebec's electricity utility who is charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China told his bail hearing today he wants to stay in Canada to clear his name.
Edmonton
-
Likely severe illness season will 'disrupt school, sports and upcoming holiday gatherings,' Alta. CMOH warns
Alberta's new chief medical officer of health is warning flu and respiratory viruses – which have caused a premature disruption to school and work – will result in more of the same during what is expected to be a "severe" illness season.
-
Parking ticket? Pay it with a toy! Toys for Tickets returns to Alberta
An annual campaign that lets those who have received parking tickets at Alberta Heath Services lots pay them with a toy is returning this year.
-
Alberta to deliver update on whether province still on track for $13B surplus
Albertans are to get an update on whether the province is still on track to record a $13-billion surplus in this year’s budget.
Northern Ontario
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
Unconscious driver was slumped over the wheel in Cochrane parking lot, police say
Three North Bay residents have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint Thursday on Highway 11.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Two separate crashes within minutes at busy London, Ont. intersection
Multiple emergency crews responded to two separate collisions near the intersection of Commissioners and Wellington roads in London Wednesday evening.
-
'Interaction' in Clinton has police looking to identify person of interest
OPP in Huron County are hoping the public can help identify a man as part of a suspicious person investigation. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, police were contacted after an interaction that happened in the Tim Horton’s parking lot in Clinton.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg teens arrested after officers swarmed, vehicles damaged at large party
Four Winnipeg teens have been arrested in connection to an incident where police officers were swarmed when they tried to break up a party in East St. Paul last month.
-
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
-
Rural Manitoba town looks to double its footprint
One of the fastest-growing communities in Canada is looking to double its footprint.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa public school board to resume debate virtually on mandatory masks in schools
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board announced trustees will resume a public meeting on a mask mandate for students and staff at 6 p.m., and the public will be able to watch the meeting online.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
Saskatoon
-
Investigator confirms Sask. Lutheran minister engaged in cyberbullying
A Saskatchewan Lutheran pastor has resigned following an independent investigation that confirmed he targeted women online through anonymous Twitter accounts.
-
Sask. woman died in crash on Valley Road Wednesday: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman died in a collision on Valley Road on Wednesday morning, the Saskatchewan RCMP said.
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in Saskatchewan
A fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
15 new suspects added to most wanted list as Vancouver police probe PNE riot
Just over two months after a riot broke out at a musical festival in East Vancouver, police are adding 15 suspects to their most wanted list.
-
Hours-long closure of Coquihalla Hwy. involved stolen truck, reports of firearm: RCMP
The police incident that closed the Coquihalla Highway for several hours Wednesday does not appear to be connected to any other "recent high-profile events" in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, according to police.
-
2 dead, 1 injured in Coquitlam, B.C., shooting
Two people are dead and another is hurt after a shooting near an elementary school in Coquitlam Wednesday night.
Regina
-
Sask. Health Minister travelling to the Philippines hoping to recruit healthcare workers
A mission to the Philippines will be led by Health Minister Paul Merriman as the province works to recruit more healthcare workers.
-
5,175 drivers caught speeding in October: SGI
There were 5,175 speeding tickets handed out to Saskatchewan drivers during the month of October, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) Traffic Safety Spotlight.
-
Investigator confirms Sask. Lutheran minister engaged in cyberbullying
A Saskatchewan Lutheran pastor has resigned following an independent investigation that confirmed he targeted women online through anonymous Twitter accounts.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'No survivors have been located': 3 believed dead in B.C. float plane crash
Three people are believed dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.
-
'Disturbing': Alleged drunk driver found passed out with baby in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say a woman was found passed out at the wheel of a parked truck while her baby and dog were in the backseat last week.
-
Victoria strata member concerned with B.C.'s sweeping restriction changes
New legislation aimed at tackling B.C.'s housing shortage is causing some concern among condo owners and strata council members.