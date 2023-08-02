New emergency vehicles set to hit the road in New Brunswick Thursday

Drivers in New Brunswick will see a new type of emergency vehicle on the road as early as Thursday.

Health Minister Bruce Fitch announced Wednesday that three new Multi-Patient Transfer Vehicles are expected to help relieve pressure on the health-care system.

On top of the new vehicles, the province has also reintroduced Emergency Medical Technicians, or EMTs, to staff the new fleet.

“Having the EMT’s handle the non-urgent transports in these multi-vehicle transfer vehicles will again get the low-acuity patients transferred between the hospitals and perhaps nursing homes or their homes and getting the testing or care that they need and again it will free up the paramedics to staff the ambulances to respond to the emergency calls,” said Fitch.

At this time, Ambulance New Brunswick has hired 21 EMTs and the hope is to add more staff and at least one more vehicle down the road.

“We look forward to further leveraging the talented and hardworking EMTs who have joined our organization this year and giving them additional tools to help create an even more robust transfer system to help the patients we serve every day,” said Ambulance New Brunswick vice-president Jean-Pierre Savoie.

Fitch says a pilot project showed that around 50 per cent of transfers were for non-urgent patients. Adding, until this program was introduced, every patient being transferred required an ambulance and two paramedics.

“I think it’s going to be great,” said EMT Kelsey Savoie.

“It’s going to take a lot of the pressure off of the paramedics I think. It’s going to free up their units, so I think that’s going to be very helpful through the daily operations.”

The new multi-patient transfer vehicles can handle four patients at a time – three in the seats and one in the wheelchair space.

“People have to realize that our role is really to compliment the paramedics, not to replace them,” said EMT Chris Farmer.

He adds that patients will be assessed before they get into the vehicle to make sure they qualify.

“We do have medical training, emergency medical, so if in worst case scenario something does happen, we’re able to intervene and provide medical assistance,” he said.

The new vehicles and the return of EMTs are part of the government’s health plan – Stabilizing Health Care: An Urgent Call to Action.