New exhibit at Halifax's Pier 21 uses traditional weaving to explore reconciliation, identity, intercultural relations

A new exhibition at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax is using traditional weaving as a storytelling medium to explore reconciliation, identity and intercultural relations.

The exhibit, "Weaving Cultural Identities," includes 10 small-scale "prayer rugs," created by graphic artists and weavers from Vancouver's immigrant Muslim communities and Coast Salish Indigenous communities.

The rugs were created as a means to share cultural knowledge and reconcile lost heritage through symbolism and traditional motifs.

Sara England, an assistant curator for the show, says the work speaks to cross-cultural traditions, the shared traditions of textiles, religion, and also some complicated subject matter.

Each piece includes a graphic panel describing how the graphic design started, as well as the woven piece itself.

"So, you actually have two works. Not just the textiles, but the graphic design, and you get to see the collaboration that happened," says England.

England says Coast Salish weaving is "incredibly important" to their culture.

"It's part of ceremony, it's part of prayer and spirituality, just like a prayer rug is," she said. "And right now that practice is being revived."

According to England, one Coast Salish piece included in the exhibit was created by Chief Janice George and Buddy Joseph -- who are two important figures in the Coast Salish community and play important roles in reviving the practice among Indigenous nations in the west coast.

"This also speaks to the revival of traditions and the future generations, in terms of textile traditions being continued," said England. "So, we're really lucky to have it here."

England says, so far, the response to the exhibit has been really great.

"Anyone interested in Indigenous issues, anyone interested in textile art, Muslim faith, we have something here for everyone right now. They're beautiful designs and the story behind them is even more beautiful and meaningful, so the feedback has been really strong," she said.

"We really want to show that there's power in collaboration, and the beauty that comes from it."

The "Weaving Cultural Identities" exhibit runs until Jan. 22.

More information can be found on the museum's website.