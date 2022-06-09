New exhibit in Charlottetown takes visitors on a journey through P.E.I.'s rich hospitality history

A new exhibit at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown, P.E.I., will be taking visitors back in time.

"The Summer Trade" exhibit celebrates Prince Edward Island’s history of hospitality.

The centre is still putting on the final touches. When finished, the gallery will take visitors on a tour of the island’s tourism history.

It’s the right time, with the industry crawling out of a two year slump and poised for a banner year.

“I think the tourist industry is in everyone’s mind, the front of our minds,” said Ed MacDonald, the exhibit curator. “Because, of all the industries affected by the pandemic, the tourism industry was brought to its knees.”

"The Summer Trade" exhibit includes P.E.I. tourism icons, like the doors to the MV Abegweit -- for many, "the" island ferry. The vessel was commissioned in 1947 and served into the 1980s.

Also, a display on Shaw’s Hotel -- the oldest family-owned and operated hotel in all of Canada, established in 1860.

“You’ll notice when you go through the exhibit, there are many different kinds of artifacts,” said MacDonald. “Some of them from attractions that no longer exist, but that Islanders will recognize.”

An art gallery might seem like a strange spot for this kind of display, but P.E.I. in particular is a cultural tourism destination.

“I would say a lot of visitors to P.E.I., are interested in culture,” said Kevin Rice, the director of the Confederation Centre of the Arts Gallery. “They want to see the works of art on display, they want to hear the music, they want to go to the theatre, all of those things are motivators for tourism.”

Rice says the gallery serves islanders, but is very much part of the tourism landscape.

“We have a lot of visitors in the summer,” said Rice. “We’re hoping, after the pandemic, to see many more visitors this summer than last summer, and we have a great array of Canadian art for those visitors.”

P.E.I. has always been the kind of place people want to visit. For 150 years, Islanders have been welcoming those from off the island who are trying to get away from the hustle and bustle of their daily lives.

"The Summer Trade" launches this weekend, just in time for the Confederation Centre of the Arts Gallery summer opening.