New ferry named after former Mi'kmaw grand chief launches in Cape Breton

New ferry named after former Mi'kmaw grand chief launches in Cape Breton

The Grand Chief Ben Sylliboy ferry was named after the former chief who was known for promoting Mi'kmaq language, culture and spirituality. He also played an important role in advancing reconciliation. (SOURCE: Twitter/ Nova Scotia Gov.) The Grand Chief Ben Sylliboy ferry was named after the former chief who was known for promoting Mi'kmaq language, culture and spirituality. He also played an important role in advancing reconciliation. (SOURCE: Twitter/ Nova Scotia Gov.)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island