SHEDIAC, N.B. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty for families across the Maritimes, with many forced to turn to food banks for help.

Receiving assistance from a food bank is a new experience for April Potter. She made the decision to reach out for help when the coronavirus hit the Maritimes.

“I more or less looked at the situation as we were kind of going downhill a little bit and before we get to the bottom we kind of want to stop and reach out for help,” says Potter.

Mark LeBlanc, the director of the Shediac Food Bank, in Shediac, N.B., says the organization has seen a steady flow of new users.

However, he worries about those who are going hungry at home.

“I know what it's like myself, I've been a former client in the past and, you know, that pride sometimes gets in the way,” says LeBlanc.

The food Potter received helped her provide an Easter dinner for her family. However, the stigma attached to food banks made her hesitant to reach out initially.

“It comes to a point where you kinda debate whether or not you reach out or you don’t reach out, or what people are going to think,” says Potter.

LeBlanc says it’s important that people reach out as soon as they need help.

“I get a lot of those phone calls in the run of the week, where you know maybe they needed help two weeks ago and they waited and waited and really there's no reason to wait. You don’t need to, you can get help right away,” he says.

Potter hopes her experience will inspire others to get the help they need.

“I would say, don’t be afraid to reach out,” she says.

“Coming from a family of five, soon to be six, it’s not an easy choice to make of reaching out to ask for help because you worry about what others may think. Definitely consider it because that is what they’re there for, they’re there to help.”

During the pandemic the Shediac Food Bank has conducted a drop-by service that allows clients to get what they need while maintaining physical-distancing.