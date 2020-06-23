HALIFAX -- Police are warning the public about a new form of fentanyl after officers seized the drug in Halifax as part of an investigation last week.

It's the second time in a month police in Nova Scotia have issued a warning about the potentially fatal pain medication.

The drugs found in Halifax were sent to Health Canada for analysis and were confirmed to be fentanyl.

Halifax Regional Police say it's the first time this form of fentanyl has been seized in their jurisdiction.

The drugs seized have the consistency of chalk and are bright green, but investigators believe this form of fentanyl can come in multiple colours.

According to Health Canada, fentanyl is a potent opioid pain reliever. Only a few grains can be enough to kill someone.

Health Canada warns that fentanyl is 20 to 40 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, so the risk of accidental overdose is very high.

Police say common signs of opioid overdose include:

severe sleepiness or the person cannot be woken up

slow or absent breathing

snoring or gurgling noises

cold, clammy skin

blue or grey lips and fingers

tiny pupils

Anyone who experiences signs, or sees someone else exhibiting signs, of an opioid overdoes should call 911 immediately.

Police say naloxone is a temporary antidote for overdoses that buys the person time, but it isn’t a substitute for medical treatment, and they should still be taken to hospital.

Naloxone kits are available free of charge through the Nova Scotia Take Home Naloxone Program.

Second fentanyl warning this month

This is the second time police in Nova Scotia have issued a warning about fentanyl this month.

Thursday, the RCMP warned about the presence of fentanyl in the Windsor and West Hants areas.

The warning came after police responded to two overdoses -- one of them fatal -- within 24 hours in April.

One person died and the other was taken to hospital, but survived.

The drugs they took were seized and sent for testing. Police later received confirmation that one of the drugs was fentanyl.

Two 20-year-old women have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Lexus Young of Windsor has been charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Nateisha States of Newport Station, N.S., has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.