Inside the walls of two Nova Scotia schools, you'll find mini convenience stores carrying personal-care items.

Everything on the shelves is the same price – free.

It's a way to lend students a helping hand.

“I had a little girl stop by my office just the other day -- just came in and stood in the doorway and she said ‘I need a winter jacket and my mom said maybe you could help me with that,’” said Angela Gladwin, the New Germany Elementary School principal.

Groceries, personal care products and clothing are items you won't typically find stocked on school shelves.

But in New Germany, N.S., both the elementary and high school are taking a new approach when it comes to helping your neighbour.

“We were made aware that one in five children in the Lunenburg County area are impoverished -- living below the poverty line,” said New Germany Rural High School principal Jennifer McMullen.“So, with around 330 students … it hits a significant number of our students, so we really took it as a call to action.”

They community and the schools started “The Free Store.”

Students -- and community members alike -- are invited to take what they need and share what they can.

The idea started coming together last year, but now with more need, the stores in both schools are growing.

“For some of our families, they're a long way from school or the local community stores, so transportation can sometimes provide a barrier,” Gladwin said. “We can respond immediately because our students are in our buildings, so if they need something, we can provide it right there for them.”

The store also serves as a way to let students focus on their education, instead of worrying about being hungry, cold, or not having enough school supplies.

“That immediate response is what helps to create a strong community, and strong communities will help our students in the future,” said Errin Monahan, the New Germany Elementary guidance counselor.

With colder days quickly approaching, school officials are hoping to have a clothing bin in the community, where people can donate gently used warm clothes for the winter months.

“I’m really hopeful that the families that are in our community are able to help us to help support this, but also that those who need it are going to use it,” said Evan Monahan, the New Germany Rural High School vice-principal.“I think it will make a big difference in our learning environment at the school.”

These educators say supplies translate to success for their students.

They're grateful for the help they've already received from so many local partners

“It’s sad that the reality today is that kids are coming to school not being able to learn and it's our duty as educators to make sure that those gaps can be closed so that we can set them up for the rest of their life,” McMullen said.

This is a lesson in caring and compassion that surely deserves an A-plus.

