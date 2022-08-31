New Glasgow hospital's labour and delivery unit temporarily closed: Nova Scotia Health

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says the Women and Children's Unit at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, N.S., will be closed for labour and deliveries, including planned deliveries, beginning Wednesday, until Thursday morning.

A news release from the health authority says the unit will be temporarily closed between 8 a.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Pregnant patients in labour are still being instructed to visit the Aberdeen Hospital's Women and Children's Unit for assessment, before possibly being diverted to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S., or St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S.

NSH says pregnant patients who are expected to deliver during the temporary closure will be contacted directly by a member of the maternity team.

According to the news release, a team will still be available at the Aberdeen Hospital to support any emergency or unplanned deliveries.