New Glasgow man, 22, charged with attempted murder after shooting, stabbing at Halloween party: RCMP

HALIFAX -

A 22-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S. is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, after an alleged home invasion, shooting and stabbing at a Oct. 31 gathering in Pictou, N.S.

Pictou County District RCMP says at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Halloween morning, officers responded to a call of a shooting on Veterans Dr. in Pictou.

Police say a 22-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S. shot at a woman outside of a home where there was a Halloween gathering.

According to police, the woman was not injured and ran inside, locking the door. Police say the suspect then smashed a door window, gaining access to the home and stabbed a person inside before being tackled by people at the party.

Police say the stabbing victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated by EHS, and released.

According to the police report, the suspect incurred serious injuries and was located by police in hospital. He was later arrested and held in custody.

Dylan MacNeil, 22, of New Glasgow, has been charged with the following offences:

Attempted murder using a firearm;

Aggravated assault;

Break and enter and commit;

Two counts of assault with a weapon;

Assault causing bodily harm;

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm;

Possession of a weapon or imitation;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless use of firearm;

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized;

Endangering the life of any person

MacNeil was remanded into custody and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is continuing.