New Glasgow man, 22, charged with attempted murder after shooting, stabbing at Halloween party: RCMP

A 22-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S. is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, after an alleged home invasion, shooting and stabbing at a Oct. 31 gathering in Pictou, N.S.

