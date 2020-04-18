HALIFAX -- A 38-year-old New Glasgow man is facing charges after being involved in a collision on Friday afternoon.

At 2:40 p.m. on April 17, New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Stellarton and Munroe Avenue.

Police say the driver of a red Ford Edge was travelling on Military Lane in the wrong direction, and entered the Stellarton Road intersection where collied with a Honda SUV HR-V.

The driver of the Ford Edge did not stop at the scene, continuing onto Munroe Avenue.

Police tracked the driver using the K9 Unit to a nearby residence, where the suspect was arrested without incident.

No injuries were sustained in the collision. The Honda SUV sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the red Ford Edge, a 38-year-old man from New Glasgow, is facing charges of dangerous driving, and driving without insurance. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court at a later date.