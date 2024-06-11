New Glasgow man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

A New Glasgow man wanted on a provincewide warrant was arrested Tuesday, according to the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of 42-year-old Michael Clyburn in late March, stating he was charged after a robbery in Linacy, N.S.

Clyburn was charged with a number of offences including:

robbery to steal firearm

breaking and entering to steal firearm

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

possession contrary to order

unauthorized possession of firearm

possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

assault

assault with a weapon

mischief

failure to comply with probation order

Police say Clyburn is being held in custody, and is set to appear in provincial court in Pictou on Tuesday.

