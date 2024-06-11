New Glasgow man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP
A New Glasgow man wanted on a provincewide warrant was arrested Tuesday, according to the Nova Scotia RCMP.
Police issued a warrant for the arrest of 42-year-old Michael Clyburn in late March, stating he was charged after a robbery in Linacy, N.S.
Clyburn was charged with a number of offences including:
- robbery to steal firearm
- breaking and entering to steal firearm
- possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- possession contrary to order
- unauthorized possession of firearm
- possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- assault
- assault with a weapon
- mischief
- failure to comply with probation order
Police say Clyburn is being held in custody, and is set to appear in provincial court in Pictou on Tuesday.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW 'Byelections are sometimes referendums': Why politicos are tracking looming Toronto race
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
NEW Why stop watching so much TV? It affects how you age, new study says
Swapping out time in front of the TV for physical activity is associated with significantly better chances of healthy aging, according to a new study.
Hezbollah fires scores of rockets at northern Israel as Gaza ceasefire talks hang in the balance
Lebanon's Hezbollah fired a massive barrage of rockets into northern Israel on Wednesday to avenge the killing of a top commander, further escalating regional tensions as the fate of an internationally-backed plan for a ceasefire in Gaza hung in the balance.
'Explosion of glass': Ont. family shocked after door of front-loading washing machine suddenly shatters
An Ontario woman was shocked to find glass strewn across her laundry room floor after the door of her front-loading washing machine suddenly exploded earlier this month.
Cases of potentially deadly bacterial disease on the rise in Ontario and Manitoba
Public health officials in three provinces have issued warnings this year about a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis and death, with the most recent alert coming from Toronto.
Hot and sunny, damp and cool? What to expect this summer according to Environment Canada
This summer will deliver above-normal average temperatures across the country, national warning preparedness meteorologist Jennifer Smith said Tuesday.
Celine Dion says symptoms of her illness persisted for years: 'I should have stopped'
Celine Dion says she experienced terrifying symptoms for years and decided to go public with her rare illness once the burden of lying to fans about her condition became 'too much.'
Rory McIlroy and wife end divorce proceedings right before U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica have scrapped plans to divorce and are putting their marriage back together. They filed for a voluntary dismissal of the case on Tuesday.
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
