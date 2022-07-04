New Glasgow, N.S., man faces child pornography charges: RCMP

A 22-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing charges related to possessing and transmitting child pornography, says the RCMP.

The New Glasgow Regional Police and the RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in New Glasgow on June 15.

Police say, Alexander Holmes, of New Glasgow, was safely arrested at the home.

Investigators were tipped off about the residence after getting information from the National Child Explotation Unit in December 2021.

Holmes is charged with:

Two counts of possession of child pornography

Accessing child pornography

Transmitting child pornography

The RCMP says he was released on conditions pending a court date on Aug. 22 at Pictou provincial court.