New Glasgow police ask for public’s help in finding stolen vehicles

Police are on the hunt for two vehicles stolen days apart in New Glasgow, N.S.

The first vehicle, a red 2020 Kia Spotage LX with Nova Scotia licence plate GDU 401, was stolen early Sunday morning on Ellis Street.

The second vehicle, a black 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 with Nova Scotia licence plate GWC 078, was stolen on Tremont Street, sometime between Dec. 14 and 19.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.