    • New Glasgow police ask for the public’s help locating missing senior

    Adair Townsend was last seen on April 8, 2024 around 12:00 p.m. in New Glasgow, N.S. (Courtesy: New Glasgow Regional Police) Adair Townsend was last seen on April 8, 2024 around 12:00 p.m. in New Glasgow, N.S. (Courtesy: New Glasgow Regional Police)
    The New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help locating 73-year-old Adair Townsend.

    Townsend was reported missing from New Glasgow, N.S., on Monday and was last seen on Monday around 12:00pm on Brookside Avenue.

    Townsend is described as five-foot-two, with grey medium length hair, wearing a grey/blue coat, black Doc Martin Boots, and glasses.

    In a news release Monday evening, police said Townsend has a mild case of Alzheimer’s and takes regular walks on her own.

    Police said they have followed up on several leads, but have so far been unsuccessful.

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adair Townsend is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

