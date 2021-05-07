HALIFAX -- Police in New Glasgow, N.S. have charged six men and four women with violating the province’s Health Protection Act and the Emergency Management Acts, following four separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.

At 7:30 p.m. on May 5, New Glasgow Regional Police received a report that a man was repeatedly not social distancing in the downtown area of New Glasgow. The man was charged under the Health Protection Act for Failure to Maintain a Social Distance of 2 Meters or Six Feet. He received a fine of $2,422.

At 11 p.m. on May 5, police received a report of a gathering at a residence in Trenton that may be in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. Officers attended and upon investigation, four men and four women were charged under the Health Protection Act for person failing to comply with the act or regulations limiting social gatherings to household. The four men and four women were each fined $2,422.

At 1 p.m. on May 6, police received a report of a shoplifter at a grocery store in New Glasgow. Upon investigation, officers determined the female suspect was from the Mosher River, NS. area. She was charged under the Emergency Management Act for Failing to comply with direction, order or requirement that all persons are restricted travel within their own municipality. She received a fine of $697.50.

At 7 p.m. on May 6, police received a report of a shoplifter at a New Glasgow grocery store. Upon investigation officers determined the male suspect was from the Dartmouth, NS. Area. He was charged under the Emergency Management Act for Failing to comply with direction, order or requirement that all persons are restricted travel within their own municipality. He received a fine of $697.50.

“Both the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts are put in place to help protect Nova Scotians, violating these acts endangers the health and safety of all Nova Scotians,” said Constable Ken Macdonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police in a news release.

Police ask the public to continue to report violations under the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts.