New Glasgow Police charge driver after pedestrian struck in crosswalk
New Glasgow police say a 76-year-old man driving a Lexus struck an 81-year-old male pedestrian in a crosswalk near the McDonald's on East River Road.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 3:30PM ADT
New Glasgow police have charged a 76-year-old man with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Wednesday morning.
Police say they responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision near the McDonald’s Restaurant on East River Road at approximately 10:28 a.m.
“The 81-year-old male pedestrian from New Glasgow, was crossing the driveway exit, when the driver of the 2016 Lexus who was exiting the driveway collided with the pedestrian,” police said in a news release “The pedestrian was on the crosswalk at the time of the collision.”
Police say paramedics took the pedestrian to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.