

CTV Atlantic





New Glasgow police have charged a 76-year-old man with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision near the McDonald’s Restaurant on East River Road at approximately 10:28 a.m.

“The 81-year-old male pedestrian from New Glasgow, was crossing the driveway exit, when the driver of the 2016 Lexus who was exiting the driveway collided with the pedestrian,” police said in a news release “The pedestrian was on the crosswalk at the time of the collision.”

Police say paramedics took the pedestrian to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.