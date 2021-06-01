HALIFAX -- Police in New Glasgow, N.S. charged five people for failing to physical distance after being called to a disturbance early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:05 a.m. on May 30, New Glasgow Regional Police were called to a disturbance that involved several persons on Brother Street Extension, New Glasgow.

Police say several people were charged when they were arrived.

A 23-year-old-male was charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Mischief and Failure to Maintain a Social Distance of 2 Meters or Six Feet under the Health Protection Act.

A 29-year-old-male was charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Mischief and Failure to Maintain a Social Distance of 2 Meters or Six Feet under the Health Protection Act.

A 28-year-old-male was charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon and Failure to Maintain a Social Distance of 2 Meters or Six Feet under the Health Protection Act.

A 27-year-old-female was charged for Failure to Maintain a Social Distance of 2 Meters or Six Feet under the Health Protection Act.

A 26-year-old-female was charged for Failure to Maintain a Social Distance of 2 Meters or Six Feet under the Health Protection Act.

Violation of the Health Protection Act carries a fine of $2,422.00.

Police continue to investigate.