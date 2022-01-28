New Glasgow police investigate suspicious death

Police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman in New Glasgow, N.S.

The New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a 911 call at 10:34 a.m. on Friday and located a woman’s body within a residence on Nelson Street.

Police say a 25-year-old man was taken into custody without incident at the residence.

"This is believed to have been an isolated incident and investigators do not believe that there is an ongoing risk to the public as both individuals knew each other," said Constable Ken Macdonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police.

"Officers will continue to remain at the scene while the investigation continues."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.