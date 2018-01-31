

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a mobile home in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police and the New Glasgow Fire Department responded to the home on Skylark Street in the Greens Trailer Court around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The home was destroyed and a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he was treated at the scene and released.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but police say it is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police.