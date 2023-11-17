New Glasgow Regional Police welcomes new therapy dog

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., have added a new member to their force – a three-year-old golden doodle named Napoleon.

Provided by Canine Therapy for First Responders Atlantic (CTFFR Atlantic), Napoleon comes to the New Glasgow Regional Police following a stint with the NB Fire Peer Support Program at the New Brunswick Office of the Fire Marshall.

“Napoleon trained and visited with thousands of people and Responders during his post,” reads a social media post by the New Glasgow Regional Police.

Napoleon officially entered the CTFFR Facility Dog program in April and undertook six months of additional training for his new job placement.

According to the post, Napoleon will be supported by his primary handler Constable Donnie Wadden and will be assisted by handlers Constable Zach Sharpe and Detective Constable Dan Worth.

Over the next six months to a year, Napoleon and his K9 Handlers will work towards the completion of his program and designated certifications.

“Canine Therapy for First Responders, Inc (CTFFR Atlantic) provides this program at no cost to our community heroes by actively fundraising with local community businesses for their support of Napoleon and his work, engaging private citizens, and ongoing continual fundraising,” reads the post.

“As a non-funded agency, it is truly the collective communities and their support of our many First Responders that support the costs to deliver the program.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.