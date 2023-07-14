New government rules spell end for Nova Scotia's distinctive shark-fishing derbies

Fishermen land a shark during the Yarmouth Shark Scramble in this July 17, 2022 handout photo. The uniquely Nova Scotia event has been called off after nearly 30 years, Fisheries Canada says it will no longer provide scientific licences because they no longer need any more shark species for study through the licence. (CANADIAN PRESS) Fishermen land a shark during the Yarmouth Shark Scramble in this July 17, 2022 handout photo. The uniquely Nova Scotia event has been called off after nearly 30 years, Fisheries Canada says it will no longer provide scientific licences because they no longer need any more shark species for study through the licence. (CANADIAN PRESS)

