Gardening season is winding down for many Maritimers, but not for the green thumbs of Saint John’s Crescent Valley, where a new heated greenhouse will be in operation this winter.

The greenhouse will allow residents to have access to fresh vegetables year-round.

“This is really a game changer for Crescent Valley,” says Anne Driscoll of the Crescent Valley Resource Centre.

The heated greenhouse is nearing completion in the north-end Saint John neighbourhood. The greenhouse, along with a community garden, are part of a project called The Growing Place, which has been years in the making.

“This is the only greenhouse in a community garden in Saint John that will be heated all year, and that will have indoor plots for rent, so that’s how it’s a little different from other community gardens in the area,” says Driscoll.

Mohamed Bagha of the Saint John Newcomers Centre says many newcomers that have settled in the Crescent Valley area are taking advantage of the community garden.

“A garden really symbolizes what Saint John is becoming,” says Bagha. “It symbolizes diversity, strong ties to the community, growth, and strength, and this is all what I see this garden doing.”

Bagha says, for many newcomers, the community garden isn’t just a place to grow vegetables -- it’s also a place where they can connect with others.

“If you don’t have friends or family, you feel isolated, so we need to create environments like the garden so newcomers get an opportunity to get out and do things on their free time,” he says.

Fatime Xelef arrived in Saint John from Syria three years ago and says it was difficult to adjust to her new life in a new place at first. But she has been growing some of her own groceries in the community garden and says it helps.

“Because I no understand, speak English and Arabic too … and I have children not here, very hard for me. But now I’m very happy and speak a little English and Arabic too. I like my neighbour, I like my area,” says Xelef. “I like my garden. I like garden, very nice.”

Anyone interested in renting a garden plot can submit an application to the Crescent Valley Resource Centre.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Lyall