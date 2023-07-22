New high score: Biggest pinball arcade in Canada celebrates first birthday in Cornwall, P.E.I.

Visitors play with arcade games and pinball machines at Seven’s Pinball-o-rama. (Courtesy: Seven's Pinball-o-rama/Facebook) Visitors play with arcade games and pinball machines at Seven’s Pinball-o-rama. (Courtesy: Seven's Pinball-o-rama/Facebook)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island