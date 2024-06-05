New housing option opens in Dartmouth for Black Nova Scotians

A new “supportive housing option” has opened in Dartmouth, N.S., for Black Nova Scotians experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The Akwaaba Reverend Wallace Smith Sr. Campus in the Westphal area can serve up to 35 people.

The campus is dedicated to Rev. Wallace Smith Sr., a late community advocate.

The province says it will provide “culturally responsive programming” and will help prepare residents for permanent housing.

Services at the campus are being provided by 902ManUp, a local non-profit volunteer organization.

“Rev. Wallace Smith Sr. selflessly gave his attention to heal and comfort those impacted by gun violence. The Akwaaba campus is reflective of the ideals that Rev. Smith Sr. embraced and lived by throughout his lifetime,” said Marcus James and Peter Campbell, the co-founders of 902ManUp, in a provincial news release.

“As an Africentric spiritual, safe and culturally authentic residence, the campus offers residents a holistic approach to care and well-being that promotes community development and embraces our collective heritage, faith, strength and identity.”

902ManUp has received around $350,000 for set-up costs, while the department of community services says its providing $2.3 million in annual operating costs.

“People experiencing homelessness sometimes need additional support on their transition to permanent housing, and it is important that we meet them where they are,” said Brendan Maguire, minister of Community Services, in the release.

“902ManUp is a part of this community and understands the needs and unique challenges people are facing.”

New Pallet village

The province says a new Pallet village is also set to open in Dartmouth for seniors experiencing homelessness.

The village, on Atlantic Street, will have 41 units once completed.

Support for the village provided by Quest, a not-for-profit organization with a focus on support and rehabilitation.

“Residents will have on-site wraparound services, including meals, transportation, washrooms and laundry facilities, to help them transition to a more permanent housing option,” reads the release.

