    • New housing project to open next spring in Dartmouth, N.S.

    Construction of the Main Street Centre building in Dartmouth, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Government of Nova Scotia) Construction of the Main Street Centre building in Dartmouth, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Government of Nova Scotia)
    A new housing project is under construction in the Tacoma area of Dartmouth, N.S., for seniors and people living with developmental disabilities.

    Main Street Centre will be a seven-storey building located at 139 Main St.

    The 45-unit structure is being built by the local organization Affirmative Ventures Association.

    The not-for-profit helps Nova Scotians with disabilities achieve independence through housing, jobs and their community.

    Affirmative Ventures’ board chair says the association looks forward to opening next spring.

    “We are now implementing our vision for mental-health housing while moving forward at the same time with a mix of housing, a centre for employment training and community-based mental-health supports,” says Ken Greer in a news release from the province.

    The mixed-use housing project will include 12 accessible and 25 affordable units.

    Area councillor Tony Mancini says the project will meet a “crucial need” in the community.

    “I thank everyone who has come together to invest in safer, more engaged communities by making affordable options available to those in need,” says Mancini in the release.

    The province says the total project cost is more than $16.6 million.

    The provincial government will contribute $4.7 million, while the federal government will spend $11.8 million and the Halifax Regional Municipality is contributing $162,000.

