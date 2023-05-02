New inclusive playground opens in Moncton

The Jumpstart Multi-Sport Court is officially open in the City of Moncton. (Alana Pickrell The Jumpstart Multi-Sport Court is officially open in the City of Moncton. (Alana Pickrell

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island