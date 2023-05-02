New inclusive playground opens in Moncton
East End Park in Moncton, N.B., was a sea of red Tuesday morning as kids took over the new Jumpstart Multi-Sport Court in the city for the first time.
The new space is more than 13,000 square feet, with room for multiple sports, like basketball, volleyball and tennis. It also includes sheltered seating.
Designed to invite everyone to play, the recreational space was created to accommodate physical, cognitive and sensory disabilities.
“Creating places where everyone has the opportunity to play and be active is one of the guiding principles of our Recreation Master Plan, and is so important as we work to build a healthier, more resilient community,” said Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold, in a news release.
The new court is a partnership between the City of Moncton and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities as part of the Charity’s Inclusive Play Project.
“Through sport, kids have the opportunity to develop valuable life skills such as teamwork, confidence and resiliency,” said Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities president Marco Di Buono in the release.
The new space joins a youth centre, pool and walking trail in East End Park.
“This amazing space is a wonderful addition not just to the local neighbourhood, but to the whole city,” said Arnold.
