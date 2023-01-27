New intensive care unit coming to Fredericton hospital
Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital will be opening a new intensive care unit next month.
"The equipment is more technical and it’s bigger, and we need more space to be able to keep up with the best practices,” said Amy McCavour, the regional director for surgery and care.
The unit cost a reported $21.75 million and is expected to bring the number of beds up from eight to 12.
According to a news release from the province, each patient room will be private with its own bathroom and window.
Seven of those beds will be ready in a couple of weeks, but the rest can only open as staff fill positions for the unit.
"[Human resources] has always been a challenge lately and we know that,” said Minister of Health Bruce Fitch.
“That's why we've developed a group in the Department of Health and hired an executive director of recruitment, and they've got plans that are going to coordinate with the [Regional Health Authorities] and with the department,” Fitch said.
Fitch noted recruitment is already taking place to bring in more physicians and registered nurses to the province.
“We're not just limiting it to the additional seats that we put in place, because that will take the time for those individuals to go through the training and be on the floor,” he said.
The opposition says they're happy to see the project, which was announced by the former Liberal government in 2016, come to fruition.
"It's one thing to open these new beds but it's another to staff them,” said Rob McKee, the N.B. Liberal health critic.
“I don't think they've been doing the best job recruiting over the last year. I think it was something that was more of an afterthought when they came out with their reform plan on health care. But with pressure from us and other stakeholders over the last year, it seems like they've ramped it up a little bit,” he said.
The provincial government says opening the unit is just one phase of a $250 million dollar project modernizing maternal and newborn, surgical care, and day surgery environments, which should be completed by March 2024.
"Overall, our government is committed to spending $176 million in capital health-care infrastructure in the 2023-24 year, and of this total, $95 million will be for renovations and additions and other improvements around the province,” said Minister Fitch.
Despite the hiring challenges, the new Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital ICU wing will officially open on Feb. 14.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs prepare for return to Parliament as Ottawa marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy'
Members of Parliament are making their way back to Ottawa ahead of resuming sitting on Monday, as the city prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters.
WHO decision on COVID-19 emergency won't affect Canada's response: Tam
The World Health Organization will announce Monday whether it thinks COVID-19 still represents a global health emergency but Canada's top doctor says regardless of what the international body decides, Canada's response to the coronavirus will not change.
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.
What is going on with Bill C-11, the government's online streaming legislation?
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is closer than ever to passing. With a potential parliamentary showdown ahead, here's what you need to know about how the contentious Broadcasting Act bill got to this stage.
Zellers rolling out food trucks for Canadians 'craving a taste of nostalgia'
Though you won't be able to sit on the old, cracked pleather benches and take in the thick smell of gravy and fries, while the gentle sound of clanging dishes provides the soundtrack for your lunch, Zellers plans to roll out food trucks for those 'craving a taste of nostalgia.'
'We must meet this moment': Trudeau delivers speech to Liberal caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on his Liberal caucus to meet the moment as Canadians deal with the high cost of living, a struggling health care system and the effects of climate change.
Pamela Anderson defends Tim Allen after flashing allegation
Pamela Anderson is addressing discussion about a story regarding her 'Home Improvement' co-star Tim Allen that is part of her new memoir, 'Love Pamela.'
What should Canada be doing about climate change? 25 recommendations
The national Net-Zero Advisory Body released 25 recommendations Friday for how Canada can adjust its climate plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 — a goal that the country is not on track to reach right now, according to the report.
Canadian government posts $3.6 billion deficit between April and November
The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $3.6 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year.
Toronto
-
'A Band-Aid solution': Ford responds to increased police presence on the TTC following surge in violence
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said and increased police presence on the TTC “is great,” but not enough of a solution to resolve the issue that has left some customers anxious to ride the transit.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs star Matthews sidelined for at least three weeks
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the team announced Friday.
-
4 people charged, $800k in cash seized after RCMP bust alleged 'large-scale' drug importation network
Four Toronto residents have been charged and about $3 million worth of cash and goods have been seized after the RCMP busted an alleged 'large-scale' drug importation network.
Calgary
-
Single northbound lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash on QEII
Only one lane of traffic is open in each direction of the QEII Highway near Carstairs, Alta., after a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Multiple crashes on Calgary roads as weather takes a turn
Upward of five centimetres of snow fell in Calgary early Friday morning and officials said conditions were good, but the situation deteriorated later on Friday, leading to plenty of crashes and road closures.
-
Sweet! Calgary's charity hot chocolate festival returns in February
If you have dietary restrictions, don't fret – there are dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan hot chocolates available.
Montreal
-
Holocaust remembrance: Survivor, born in Nazi concentration camp, recounts early years
Angela Orosz is one of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust. On Dec. 21, 1944, she was born in a concentration camp. Between 1941 and 1945, Nazis and collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe and Nazi Germany. More than two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population was killed.
-
A Quebec coroner says Montreal's Champlain Bridge needs anti-suicide barrier
A Quebec coroner says Montreal's Samuel-De Champlain Bridge must have a suicide-prevention barrier installed, after a 38-year-old man jumped to his death from the structure last May.
-
Police make 3 more arrests after teen attacked with hammer at Montreal high school
Three more people have been arrested in connection with a hammer attack on a 16-year-old boy Monday outside a school in Montreal North, police said Friday.
Edmonton
-
$50K awarded to innovators with ideas about how to stop catalytic converter thefts
An Edmonton woman and her daughter whose catalytic converter was stolen in 2022 have won $25,000 for a product police believe will deter thieves from stealing the automotive part.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for 2 in 2021 Edmonton homicides, 3 in custody
Three people have been arrested in connection with two homicides in Edmonton last January and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two other people.
-
No natural gas rebate for Albertans in February, province says
The Alberta government says homeowners will still be seeing an energy rebate on their February utility bills, but it won't be as much as it was last month.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay, Ont., woman was discriminated against when she was fired, tribunal rules
The manager of a Tim Hortons in North Bay was wrong to fire a long-term employee because of her physical limitations, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has ruled.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Six charged, $20K in drugs seized in Iroquois Falls bust
Police seized about $20,000 in narcotics in a raid of a northern Ontario home on Wednesday and now six people are facing charges.
London
-
Lifestyle Home Show draws hundreds in after COVID-19 hiatus
Southwestern Ontario’s largest home show is back at the Western Fair District Agriplex this weekend.
-
Former London teacher guilty of sex crimes makes court appearance after being re-captured
After failing to appear for his sentencing hearing on a rash of sex-related crimes 10 days ago, a former London high school teacher who was on the lam for six days made a court appearance via video from the Sudbury jail.
-
Strathroy, Ont. resident says yes to Encore, winning $100,000
Playing the lottery finally payed off for a Strathroy retiree, to the tune of $100,000.
Winnipeg
-
More schools closed after Manitoba middle school receives another threatening voicemail
Several schools in southeast Manitoba were closed Friday after a round of threatening voicemails came in over the last week.
-
'An opportunity': Manitoba finance minister quits for federal run
Manitoba's finance minister is stepping down to run for a seat in the House of Commons.
-
Premier says more money for Winnipeg Transit coming in budget
There are hints the municipal funding freeze imposed by the former Pallister Government could be thawing.
Ottawa
-
Police increase downtown presence, access to Parliament Hill restricted on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
'Inexcusable and deeply troubling:' Ottawa police condemn Tyre Nichols' death as world braces for release of video
As the world awaits the release of a police video showing five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, Ottawa police have issued a statement condemning his death.
-
Man, 53, dies in workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a man died in a workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Jazz Festival moves to Victoria Park
The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is on the move.
-
'Just sick to my stomach': Sask. mom says cheer team asked daughter to hide self-harm scars
A Saskatchewan mother says her 13-year-old daughter is being shamed for her past mental health challenges.
-
Saskatoon fire sparked by paper shredder
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says a shredder was the cause of a fire at a document storage and destruction company early Friday.
Vancouver
-
Bones found near Kamloops hiking trail identified as missing Kelowna man, police say
Mounties in Kamloops say the bones discovered along a hiking trail near the Trans Canada Highway last week have been identified as belonging to a Kelowna man who went missing in November.
-
Vancouver opens additional warming centres and shelters ahead of cold snap
Warming centres and shelters across the Lower Mainland are preparing for what’s expected to be a bitterly cold weekend.
-
'The year to be cautious': Avalanche safety expert weighs in on B.C.'s deadly avalanche season
Dangerous avalanche conditions in B.C.'s backcountry have turned deadly — with five people killed in the province this season alone.
Regina
-
New trial ordered for Sask. man whose drug trafficking charges were stayed due to COVID-19 delays
A Saskatchewan man who had his charges stayed based on pandemic delays in court will be headed back for trial, after a ruling from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
-
Organizations call on city to locate events centre, central library downtown
Three downtown business organizations are advocating for the City of Regina to locate a new multi-purpose events centre and central library branch in the downtown core.
-
More medical professionals on track to join Sask. healthcare system
More medical professionals are on track to join Saskatchewan’s healthcare system, as the province’s action plan progresses.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP called after body found on roadway
The Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead along a street just outside the Harbour City on Friday morning.
-
Vancouver Island city councillor charged with assault
A Vancouver Island city councillor is on a mandatory leave of absence after he was charged with assault. Court documents show Coun. David Frisch was charged with assault against an intimate partner following an incident on Jan. 7.
-
Victoria man plans to take 'a very special lady for dinner' after $100K lottery win
A Victoria man was in near disbelief after he won a $100,000 lottery prize.