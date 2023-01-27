New intensive care unit coming to Fredericton hospital

Health officials cut the ribbon to a new intensive care unit at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Alyson Samson/CTV Atlantic) Health officials cut the ribbon to a new intensive care unit at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Alyson Samson/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island