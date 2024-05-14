New legislative amendments could improve benefits for injured New Brunswick workers

New legislative amendments introduced by the New Brunswick government on Tuesday aim to improve benefits for injured workers and their families.

If approved, the changes would apply to the Workers' Compensation Act and the Firefighters' Compensation Act.

Greg Turner, minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, says the changes will see the amount payable to injured workers increase from 85 per cent to 90 per cent of their regular earnings.

“The strong funding position we have helped WorkSafeNB obtain will also allow for an increase to the maximum annual earnings of injured workers," said Turner in a government news release Tuesday.

According to the province's release, maximum annual earnings represents the maximum earnings per worker on which an employer pays premiums. It also serves as the upper limit for calculating workers' compensation benefits.

Currently, the figure is set at $76,500. However, the amendments would adjust the formula, increasing the figure to $82,100, and result in more injured workers having their full wages covered in 2025.

“We have carefully balanced the needs of our stakeholders with the sustainability of our system; first by establishing stable assessment rates for employers, and now providing the benefits our injured workers and their families deserve,” said Mel Norton, WorkSafeNB’s board chairperson.

The amendments reflect recommendations following a review by WorkSafeNB and its consultations with workers and employers.

“This historic increase will see rates reach levels not seen since 1992, and we know that this will mean more money in the pockets of New Brunswickers as we work to help them with the rising cost of living,” said Turner.

The changes would take effect on July 1.

