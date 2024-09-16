New MRI suite opens in Halifax, another on the way

A new MRI suite has opened at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax with another one on the way next month.

The Nova Scotia government said this “state-of-the-art” suite at the Halifax Infirmary will allow for faster and more precise diagnostic imaging. It said this is essential for accurate diagnosis and treatment for neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, abdominal and urological care.

“Our new MRI suite represents a transformative advancement for both our patients and our health-care teams. For our staff, the suite’s design enhances workflow efficiency, allowing us to deliver the highest standard of care more effectively,” said Dr. James Clarke, diagnostic imaging clinical and academic department head for Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone.

An MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, is a non-invasive examination that captures detailed images of the body’s organs and tissues using a powerful magnetic field, radio waves and a computer that takes detailed photos inside a patient’s body.



An MRI technologist in the control room of the new MRI suite at the QEII Health Sciences Centre as a patient is scanned in the new 1.5T MRI on Sept. 16, 2024. (Source: Nova Scotia Health)



The newest suite scans using a 1.5 Tesla (1.5T) MRI. Build Nova Scotia said it is the culmination of 17 months of design and construction.

The province said a new 3T MRI will be operational in mid-October.

“With two cutting-edge MRI units, the new suite will help reduce wait times and provide Nova Scotians with faster access to advanced imaging. This means quicker, more accurate diagnoses, which are essential for timely and effective treatment,” said Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson.

The province said an MRI machine at the QEII’s Victoria General site is scheduled for replacement in 2025.



