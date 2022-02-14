New murals showcase student life at New Brunswick university

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island