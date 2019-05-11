

The newly acclaimed leader of the New Brunswick Liberal party took to the stage before party faithful on Saturday in Miramichi to share his vision for the province.

Kevin Vickers announced his vision for the province includes growing the economy, fiscal responsibility, improving health care and protecting the environment.

The Miramichi, N.B. native recently stepped down as Canada’s Ambassador to Ireland, and says there are lessons to be learned from that country.

“Ireland has the strongest growing economy in Europe,” said Vickers in his speech to party members. “The have full employment, and they’re reducing the debt that they incurred back in 2008 dramatically.

Vickers became the Liberal Party leader on April 24, when another candidate dropped out of the race.

He replaces former Premier Brian Gallant, who resigned as Liberal leader when his government lost its majority in the legislature in September’s provincial election.

The former Sergeant-at-Arms at in the House of Commons was hailed a hero in 2014 after helping end an attack on Parliament Hill.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Eilish Bonang.