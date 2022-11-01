New net-metering program on the way for Nova Scotia businesses

Businesses in Nova Scotia can generate more electricity through renewable energy like solar power, thanks to a new commercial net-metering program by the provincial government.

The program is set to allow most businesses, including licensed aquaculture operations and registered farms and wineries, to install renewable energy sources capable of generating up to 1,000 kilowatts. That’s up from the previous program’s maximum of 100 kilowatts.

“In the spring, our legislation cleared the way for homeowners to go green and lower their energy bills without any extra charges,” said Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables Tory Rushton in a release. “Now, regulations are in place to create a new commercial net-metering program that will help businesses pay less for power, support our green economy and take us another step closer to achieving our climate change goals.”

The new program, which will be administered by Nova Scotia Power, comes after amendments were made to the province’s Renewable Electricity Regulations, including the ability to establish the framework for a new net-metering program.

Businesses in the small general customer class, like many retail stores and restaurants, will have a limit of 200 kilowatts. The province says the lower limit for small business owners reflects the “much lower” usage than those of other businesses.

The provincial government passed amendments of the Renewable Electricity Regulations last month, which included setting specific duties and responsibilities for Nova Scotia Power to run the program. Additionally, the amendments allow Nova Scotia Power to count energy generated from net metering toward its renewable electricity standard target.

The amendments prevent Nova Scotia Power from imposing additional system access charges, while also clarifying the definition of an independent power producer, ensuring Nova Scotia Power is not allowed to have part-ownership of any independent renewable energy projects.

According to the province, Nova Scotia Power has until Nov. 30 to finalize plans for the new net-metering program. The plan will be submitted to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board for approval.

The net-metering program will allow customers to reduce the amount of electricity they buy from the grid by generating their own with renewable energy installations like solar panels.

The program can also help customers with energy costs, as any excess energy that flows onto the grid gives customers a credit on their next power bill. Likewise, if a customer needs more energy than they produce, they can also buy it from the grid.

The province made changes to the Electricity Act back in the spring that removed the requirement for residential customers to have their installations approved by Nova Scotia Power. The Progressive Conservative government also prevented the utility, through legislation, from imposing system access charges to customers.