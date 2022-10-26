New NSCC program to train 30 Mi’kmaw practical nurses

Aspiring Indigenous practical nursing students in Nova Scotia will soon have access to a new program.

The province announced Wednesday that a new program is coming to the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Pictou campus starting in the 2023-24 academic year.

The program will use cohort-based learning, which allows a group to learn and work their way through courses together.

“As a college, we know that offering a cohort with a culturally responsive educational experience founded on Indigenous perspectives, theory and practice will help attract more individuals from the community to the field,” said the Nova Scotia Community College’s academic vice-president, Jill Provoe, in a news release.

The cohort will be open to 30 Mi’kmaw students from across Nova Scotia.

The province says the program’s curriculum is currently in the early stages of development.

It says it will be a custom learning experience developed with a Mi’kmaq and Indigenous lens by Mi’kmaq groups, NSCC, the Dalhousie Indigenous healthcare in nursing team, the Nova Scotia College of Nursing and the provincial government.

“We’re so pleased to be working closely with Mi’kmaw leaders and community members to create a custom learning experience that will help more Mi’kmaw learners achieve their career goals,” said Nova Scotia Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong. “This is an important part of our responsibility to answer the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action and increase the number of Mi’kmaw and Indigenous professionals working in health care.”

Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton is also offering prerequisite courses through Cape Breton University’s School of Nursing.

“This program is a wonderful opportunity to create health care professionals within our communities. Cohort-based programs have long been identified as a best practice for student success. It is very exciting to see more programs work within our communities to provide these valuable learning experiences that work to the strength of our learners,” said Eskasoni First Nation Education Director Elizabeth Cremo.

The province says the program falls under the 120 new practical nursing seats announced for NSCC in July.

The program will bring the average number of practical nursing seats in the province to 390 per year, on average.

The Nova Scotia government announced last year that all nurses graduating from the province’s universities and NSCC over the next five years will be offered a job.